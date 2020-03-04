17 Indians abroad infected with coronavirus: MEA

Seventeen Indians have been infected with coronavirus abroad, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday. Responding to a question in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said 16 cases were reported from Japan on the cruise ship and one from the UAE.

He said the 16 Indians in Japan are being treated at onshore medical facilities in that country. He further said that the government evacuated a total of 766 persons -- 723 Indian nationals and 43 foreigners -- from China.

Similarly, 119 Indians have been brought back to India from the cruise ship in Japan, Muraleedharan said. "Air India has raised a bill of Rs 5.98 crore for operating two special flights to China and an Indian Air Force flight carrying relief material to China also carried Indian citizens from Wuhan, China on its return journey," he said.

Muraleedharan said an Indian Air Force flight carrying relief material to China also carried Indian citizens from Wuhan in China on its return journey. Expenditure details are yet to be received from Defence Ministry. "Expenditure details for the special flight – Japan to India - for evacuation is yet to be received from Air India," he said. PTI UZM UZM SMN SMN.

