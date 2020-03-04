Left Menu
HC asks police to provide proper security at exam centres in north-east Delhi

Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked Delhi Police to provide proper security at all the exam centres in the violence-hit area in north-east Delhi.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked Delhi Police to provide proper security at all the exam centres in the violence-hit area in north-east Delhi. A bench of Justice Rajiv Shakdhar disposed of the plea filed by Bhai Parmanand Vidya Mandir and the parents of some of the students.

The High Court has earlier observed that shifting board exam centres at this time was not a viable option. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had also informed the court that a list of exams centres has been shared with Delhi Police and Delhi government adding that the exams scheduled for February 28 and 29 have been cancelled but the ones from March 2 onwards will be held as scheduled.

The education board also said that they have sent to various agencies including National Testing Authority, which holds IIT/Medical entrance exams, to ensure that their exams don't clash with future dates of CBSE board exams. The CBSE said that the decision to postpone the exams for 86 centres in northeast Delhi has been taken in consultation with the Centre, Delhi government and police owing to the violence.

The petitioner said that two schools and several school buses were charred during the violence and asked that proper security be given to the exam centres. The development comes after at least 47 people, including a police head constable and an Intelligence Bureau officer, lost their lives while around 200 people were injured in the violence that rocked Delhi for three days last week. (ANI)

