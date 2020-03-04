Left Menu
677 killed in 56,145 fire incidents in Mumbai in 11 yrs: Govt

  • PTI
  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 19:23 IST
As many as 5,427 fire incidents, 17 of them serious, were reported in Mumbai in 2019, the highest compared to the annual figures recorded in the preceding two years, Maharashtra Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde told the Legislative Council on Wednesday. Shinde also informed the Upper House that 56,145 fire incidents took place in the metropolis from 2008 to 2019 in which 677 people were killed.

Most of the fire incidents in Mumbai last year occurred due to "faulty" power network in the affected premises, he said, replying to a question by Janardan Chandurkar (Congress). The calendar year 2019 reported the highest number of fire incidents in Mumbai, that is 5,427. Out of these, 17 cases were of serious nature," Shinde said.

The minister, however, did not provide the figures for 2017 and 2018, but said 2019 reported the highest number of fire incidents in Mumbai compared to the previous two years. Most of the fire incidents were caused by 'faulty electricity network'. In this regard, power supplying companies have been served notices under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, he told the Upper House.

Similar action has been taken against buildings where fire extinguishing systems were found to be poorly maintained, Shinde added..

