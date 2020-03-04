Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in J-K's Budgam

An encounter broke out on Wednesday between militants and security forces in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Dooniwara area, following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said during the searches, the militants hiding in a house opened fire that was retaliated by the security forces. "The exchange of fire was going on till last reports came in," the official said, adding that there were no casualties reported so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.