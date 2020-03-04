Left Menu
Women's body urges Nagaland govt for strict implementation of

  Updated: 04-03-2020 19:37 IST
Naga Mothers' Association, the apex women's body in Nagaland, urged the state government to review a legislation, that banned liquor in the state 30 years ago, and ensure its strict implementation. Voicing concern over the easy availability of spurious liquor in violation of the Nagaland Liquor Total Prohibition (NLTP) Act of 1989, the NMA, in a statement said alcoholism has claimed the lives of hundreds of people in the state.

It said the sale of liquor is thriving because of the alcohol syndicates' widespread network that includes state agencies. "The reason why mothers move so strongly against sale of liquor is that we live with the everyday reality of domestic violence due to alcohol and poverty because of hard-earned money being spent on liquor," it said.

The NMA urged the state government to include the Church in the deliberations to review the Act. It said the NMA had supported the Nagaland Baptist Churches Council (NBCC) in the 1980s to press for the implementation of the NLTP Act.

"Looking into the grim reality, reviewing the existing Act should be the priority of the state government," it said. PTI NBS ACD ACD.

