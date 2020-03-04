Assam govt doesn't have alternate option to shift dumping

The Assam government on Wednesday said it has not found any option to shift the dumping ground outside the city for 500 tonnes of daily waste generated in the state capital. During a discussion in the Question Hour in the assembly, Guwahati Development Minister Siddhartha Bhattacharya said the government is trying to shift the existing dumping ground at Boragaon in Guwahati to a place outside the city.

"Though we shortlisted four locations, but we have not been able to shift it due to various reasons. Every day, Guwahati generates 500 tonnes of solid waste. Unless we get a proper permanent site, we cannot move it," he said. The government had identified four locations - Chandrapur, Odalbakra, Borpathar and Sonapur, but could not move the dumping site due to protest by public or legal issues.

"We do not have any alternate option. Once we get it, we will transfer the site," Bhattacharya said to the query of AGP's Ramendra Narayan Kalita, but declined to share any time frame..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

