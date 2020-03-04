Corona: 9 Italian tourists, Indian guide quarantined in MP

Nine Italian tourists and their Indian guide were sent to a quarantine facility here on Wednesday for suspected exposure to the novel coronavirus, an official said. The Italian tourists and their Indian guide reached here in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday evening by road after travelling by a train to Jhansi from Agra, he said.

They were taken to a quarantine facility at Naugaon near here, district collector Sheelendra Singh told PTI. "Two of them are suffering form cough and cold. They have been quarantined as a precaution," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

