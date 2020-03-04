Gold bars worth Rs 6.3 crore seized from sea bed off TN coast

Coast Guard and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence officials on Wednesday recovered gold bars worth Rs 6.3 crore from the sea bed in the Gulf of Mannar off the Tamil Nadu coast. The joint operation took place after two people were nabbed and their fishing boat seized at Mandapam near Rameswaram on March 3, a defense release said.

Officials in CG Hovercraft H-197 and interceptor craft IC-114 undertook diving operations in the Gulf of Mannar and recovered the contraband. Officials recovered a cloth package and retrieved gold bars weighing 15 kg concealed in it, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.