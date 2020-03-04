Bedi not to hold open house, meetings in view of coronavirus

(EDS: Adds more details) Puducherry, Mar 4 (PTI): In view of the spread of coronavirus in the country, the Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi would not hold open house sessions or meetings of the visitors and public appointments in her office for two weeks, besides cancelling her visit to Delhi and Amritsar. While official sources said this has become necessary in view of the reports of coronavirus occurring in different parts of the country, a press release from Raj Nivas, the official residence of the Lieutenant Governor, said Bedi has suspended for two weeks all programmes.

"To comply with the public health safety guidelines, the office of the Lieutenant Governor has suspended for two weeks all programmes to meet the people, visitors and hold open house sessions for two weeks," the release said. Those intending to submit petitions to Bedi could drop them in a special box at the main entrance of Raj Nivas, it added.

She had also cancelled all her travel commitments in New Delhi and Amristar. A visit to these places were planned as part of participation in the celebration of International Women`s Day and also Road Safety programmes. But these travel commitments have been cancelled because of the spread of coronavirus.

She tweeted that these programmes involved congregations and close interaction with international delegates. The Lieutenant Governor also said Raj Nivas has also put off all the planned celebrations such as Women's Day and Road Safety programme..

