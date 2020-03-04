Delhi violence: 531 cases filed, over 1600 held or detained
The Delhi Police has registered 531 FIRs and arrested or detained 1,647 people in connection with the communal violence in northeast Delhi, an officer said on Wednesday. Forty-seven of the cases were registered under the Arms Act, the officer said.
According to police, the police control room (PCR) did not receive any calls of rioting in the past seven days. The situation in the riot-affected areas was under control, the police said.
On Tuesday, Mohammed Shahrukh, who was seen confronting an unarmed police personnel with gun during the violence at Maujpur last week, was arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi Police
- FIRs
- Delhi
- Arms Act
- Shamli district
- Uttar Pradesh
ALSO READ
Delhi air quality remains 'very poor' for second consecutive day
Virat Kohli becomes first Indian to reach 50M followers mark on Instagram
Van Niekerk wins first race this year on comeback trail
There would be no dearth of buses in Delhi soon: Kejriwal
Clijsters 'feels good' despite losing first match in tennis comeback