Maha: Naxal couple arrested in Gadchiroli

Nagpur, Mar 4 (PTI)A senior naxal leader and his wife were arrested in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on Wednesday, the police said. Elsewhere, a naxal camp was destroyed in this eastern Maharashtra district, the police added.

Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested Korchi Dalam divisional committee member Dinkar Gota and his wife and Korchi Dalam member, Sunanda Koretti, said Superintendent of Police Shailesh Balkawde. Gota was involved in the burning of 36 vehicles in Dadapur-Kurkheda and was also one of the main conspirators of the Jambhulkheda blast last year in which 15 policemen and a civilian driver were killed, he said.

At least 108 serious offences, including 33 murder cases, are registered against Gota in Gadchiroli, the SP added. Gota was carrying a reward of Rs 16 lakh on his head, while Koretti had a Rs two lakh reward on her head, he said, adding that 38 serious offences registered against her.

Earlier on Wednesday morning the district police also destroyed a naxal camp, forcing around 70 naxals to flee into Khobramendhajungles, Balkawde said. It was suspected that the rebels were planning a big attack in Kurkheda tehsil as the police recovered a huge cache of ammunition from the camp, he said..

