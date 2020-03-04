AAP govt ensuring all facilities for riot-affected people: Statement

The AAP government is ensuring all basic facilities, especially medical aid, for riot-affected people in northeast Delhi, according to a statement on Wednesday. The Delhi government is running 35 mohalla clinics, 23 dispensaries, two polyclinics and two mobile health units to provide all-round medical aid to people in the area.

"All these mohalla clinics have been instructed to be open till 4 PM every day as well as on Sundays. Nearly 12 teams of volunteers are working on the ground to ensure that the health aids reach the affected people," the statement stated. The Delhi government hospitals -- GTB and LNJP -- are also on high alert to provide every health facility to the needy people with grave injuries, it said, adding that Health Minister Satyendar Jain is monitoring the work round-the-clock.

The government is also ensuring that every relief camp of the government will have one mohalla clinic and one counselling centre for the victims, it added. The communal violence in northeast Delhi, which was sparked by protests over the amended Citizenship Act, has left 42 dead and over 200 injured..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

