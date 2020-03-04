Dhankhar returns file relating to SC-ST panel bill after

West Bengal Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha on Wednesday called on Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and discussed "a host of issues" including the SC-ST commission bill that has been pending with Raj Bhavan. After the meeting, Dhankhar said he has returned the file relating to the West Bengal State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Bill, 2019 which was passed by the state Assembly on August 30 last year.

The governor, who had sought more inputs from the Trinamool Congress government for giving assent to the bill, said he would address the issue when he gets the file back. "Had an hour long interaction with Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha on host of issues including SC and ST Commission Bill. After interaction with him pending file of SC and ST Commission Bill has been returned and would issue (sic) be addressed after same is received from Government later," Dhankhar posted on his official twitter handle.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Education minister Partha Chatterjee, Sinha and Finance Minister Amit Mitra had separately met Dhankhar at different times last month in an apparent end to the frosty relationship between the governor and state government..

