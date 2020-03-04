Left Menu
Jodhpur District Collector issues advisory on coronavirus ahead of Holi

  Jodhpur (Rajasthan)
  Updated: 04-03-2020 22:07 IST
Jodhpur District Collector issues advisory on coronavirus ahead of Holi
Jodhpur District Collector Prakash Rajpurohit (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Amid the threat of Covid-19, Jodhpur District Collector Prakash Rajpurohit on Wednesday issued an advisory to tourists and hotel owners ahead of Holi festival. "To prevent the spread of coronavirus, the Holi celebrations where a huge gathering of domestic and international tourists is expected are to be cancelled," said the advisory.

Regarding hotel owners, the Jodhpur District Collector said that a proper check of every foreign tourist must be done. "Tourists coming from China, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea, Japan, Italy and Nepal need to contact Chief Medical and Health Officer in Jodhpur for immediate screening process," he added.

Besides, Rajpurohit said that the hotel owners need to ensure proper sanitisation as per the state government norms. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

