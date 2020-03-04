Woman among four held for drug peddling in Ghaziabad

Four people, including a woman, were allegedly arrested for drug peddling in three separate incidents in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, police said on Wednesday. During an anti-narcotics drive launched by the Loni police, a woman was arrested from the Babloo garden with 11 kg of ganja around 8.30 am on Wednesday morning, SSP Kalanidhi Naithani said.

In the second incident, the Modi Nagar police arrested a man with four kg of ganja from the Raj Talkies intersection around 9 pm on Tuesday night. The accused has been identified as Deepak, a native of Hasanpur village in Hapur district. The Khoda police arrested two men for drug peddling from Shani Bazaar around 11.45 pm on Tuesday. SSP Naithani said two kg of narcotics and two knives were recovered from the accused, identified as Murari and Abhishek..

