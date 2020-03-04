Left Menu
Full medical check-up at all land border points: MHA

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 22:27 IST
  • Created: 04-03-2020 22:27 IST
The Union Home Ministry on Wednesday night announced that full medical check-up and scanning are being carried out at all land ports in the country, including Atari, Kartarpur and Agartala, to detect suspected cases of coronavirus among the incoming passengers. The ministry said all land ports under its control have fully equipped medical teams present to screen all incoming passengers from neighbouring countries.

"Medical check-up ongoing at Kartarpur and Atari. Full check-up and scanning is being undertaken at all land ports and a status report is being submitted on a daily basis," a home ministry spokesperson said. Pilgrims visiting Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur in Pakistan cross over through Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab. Both Dera Baba Nanak and Atari are located in Punjab along the Indo-Pak border.

The home ministry said India is well-prepared to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Full medical check-up points have also been set up at Integrated Check Posts (ICPs) at Petrapole (West Bengal) and Agartala. Both Petrapole and Agartala are located along the Indo-Bangladesh border. The ministry said the National Disaster Response Force is organising training at Atari, Kartarpur, Petrapole and Agartala ICPs.

