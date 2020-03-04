T'gana: Rao holds meeting on state budget

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday reviewed the Budget proposals to be introduced in the state legislature for fiscal 2020-21 during the Budget session, beginning on March six. Rao gave final touches to the Budget proposals in the meeting, attended by Finance Minister T Harish Rao and senior government officials, a release from his office said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Rao called on Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and handed over the copy of the Governors address to the legislature as approved by the State Cabinet. During the Budget session, the stategovernment is expected to pass a resolutionagainst the CAA.

Voicing his opposition to the CAA, the TRS government had earlier urged the Centre to abrogate the amended citizenship law..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

