Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi riots: Crime branch to investigate only murder cases, say sources

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 23:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 23:43 IST
Delhi riots: Crime branch to investigate only murder cases, say sources

The Delhi Police crime branch will only investigate murder cases that were filed after the violence in northeast part of the national capital, sources said on Wednesday. They said the cases of riots with section pertaining to murder will be investigated by the special investigation team (SIT) of the crime branch, while regular police teams would probe rest of the cases.

Police have registered four FIRs against expelled AAP councilor Tahir Hussain and his house was searched and he was found absconding, police said, adding efforts are being made to arrest him. Shahrukh Pathan, whose picture of pointing a gun at an unarmed policeman during the communal riots in Northeast Delhi went viral, was on Tuesday arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district.

On Wednesday, Pathan was taken to Shamli for the recovery of pistol and other things he used him during the period. Police said the pistol that he had used during the violence to open fire, is yet to be recovered. They are also verifying if any police cases were registered against him outside Delhi. On February 23, clashes broke out between pro and anti-CAA groups near Jaffrabad in northeast Delhi.

The violence in Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Chand Bagh, Shiv Vihar, Bhajan Pura, Yamuna Vihar and Mustafabad areas of northeast Delhi claimed at least 42 lives and left over 200 injured. A large number of properties have been damaged as frenzied mobs had torched houses, shops, vehicles, a petrol pump and pelted stones at locals and police personnel..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Italian coronavirus death toll jumps to 107, all schools shut

Italy closed all schools and universities and prepared other emergency measures on Wednesday to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus in Europes worst-hit country as the death toll and number of cases jumped. Twenty-eight people died of...

Russia reinforces Syria before Putin-Erdogan talks - flight and shipping data

Russia is racing to reinforce its troops in Syria by sea and air before talks between the Russian and Turkish leaders in Moscow on Thursday, flight data and shipping movements show.The two presidents, Vladimir Putin and Tayyip Erdogan, agre...

Sudan central bank says US sanctions lifted on 157 firms

Khartoum, Mar 4 AFP Sudans central bank on Wednesday announced that the United States had informed Khartoum it was lifting sanctions on 157 Sudanese firms, in line with a policy shift by Washington in late 2017. Central bank governor Badred...

Italy closes schools and universities until March 15 because of coronavirus

All Italian schools and universities will close from Thursday until March 15 as part of an effort to contain a growing outbreak of coronavirus, Education Minister Lucia Azzolina said on Wednesday. I hope pupils can return to school as soon ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020