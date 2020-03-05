Left Menu
Coronavirus: Fourteen Italians shifted to Gurgaons's Medanta Hospital

  New Delhi
  Updated: 05-03-2020 10:24 IST
  • Created: 05-03-2020 10:20 IST
Coronavirus: Fourteen Italians shifted to Gurgaons's Medanta Hospital
The fourteen Italians, who have tested positive for coronavirus, have been shifted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon from an ITBP quarantine center. The hospital issued a statement on Thursday morning, saying these patients are housed on a completely separate floor, which has been quarantined and has no contact with the rest of the hospital. There is a dedicated medical team wearing protective gear looking after these patients. All items used on the floor are isolated to that floor. The isolated floor will completely contain the disease even with these asymptomatic persons. All other hospital operations are operating as normal, and there is no increased risk to patients, visitors or staff, the statement said.

Twenty-one Italian tourists and their three Indian tour operators were shifted out from an ITBP quarantine center here on Wednesday as they were exposed to novel coronavirus. An affected Italian couple is being treated at Jaipur's SMS medical college.

Officials on Tuesday said the foreigners have been sent to a private hospital in Gurgaon and a center in the national capital while the Indians have been transferred to the Safdarjung Hospital. Fourteen Italians and an Indian (driver), who were in the same group as the affected Italian couple, tested positive for the virus as per information provided by the Health Ministry.

The Italian tourists and three Indians were admitted to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) force center in Chhawla on Tuesday. The Centre already has 112 people, 76 Indians, and 36 foreigners, since February 27 after they were evacuated by an Indian Air Force (IAF) plane from China's Wuhan, the epicenter of the deadly coronavirus.

The first samples of these 112 people had tested negative when reports came in last week.

