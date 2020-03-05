Kerala govt appoints judicial panel to frame rules for police

The Kerala government has appointed a judicial commission to draw up special guidelines and rules to govern purchases of the police department. The decision in this regard was taken at the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday.

The three-member commission, will be headed by former Kerala High Court judge C N Ramachandran Nair. The appointment of the commission comes days after the state police had received severe flak from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) over violation of store purchase norms and diversion of funds for purchase of luxury vehicles and constructing villas for senior IPS officers.

The purchases of the police departments are different from other departments as security aspect was involved and many a time there are delays in procurement, a government press release said adding the government was of the opinion that special rules have to be framed for the purchases of the Police department. Former state police chief Jacob Punnoose anbd former Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Subroto Biswas are the two other members of the commission..

