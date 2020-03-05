Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala govt appoints judicial panel to frame rules for police

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thiruvai
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 12:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 12:00 IST
Kerala govt appoints judicial panel to frame rules for police

The Kerala government has appointed a judicial commission to draw up special guidelines and rules to govern purchases of the police department. The decision in this regard was taken at the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday.

The three-member commission, will be headed by former Kerala High Court judge C N Ramachandran Nair. The appointment of the commission comes days after the state police had received severe flak from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) over violation of store purchase norms and diversion of funds for purchase of luxury vehicles and constructing villas for senior IPS officers.

The purchases of the police departments are different from other departments as security aspect was involved and many a time there are delays in procurement, a government press release said adding the government was of the opinion that special rules have to be framed for the purchases of the Police department. Former state police chief Jacob Punnoose anbd former Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Subroto Biswas are the two other members of the commission..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Rakell OT winner carries Ducks past Avalanche

Rickard Rakell scored with 1.2 seconds left in overtime, and the Anaheim Ducks beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 in Denver on Wednesday night. Rakell added an assist, Ryan Miller stopped 32 shots and Sam Steel, Andrew Agozzino and Brendan Guh...

PREVIEW-Soccer-Liverpool aim to regain momentum as Bournemouth come calling

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp is looking for his defence to regain top form after a third loss in four games across all competitions but Saturdays Premier League opponents Bournemouth could be more concerned about their own back line. Lea...

UAE advises against travel abroad over virus concerns

The United Arab Emirates has urged citizens and other residents to avoid traveling abroad because of concerns over a coronavirus, state news agency WAM said on Thursday.Authorities in the Gulf state may order medical checks on returning tra...

Rugby-Former Wallaby Faingaa to donate brain for concussion research

Former Australia centre Anthony Faingaa has agreed to donate his brain to medical research on the effects of concussion once he dies, having retired last year on medical advice after suffering multiple concussions during his professional ru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020