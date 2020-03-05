Two motorcycle riders killed in accident in UP's Kaushambi

Two motorcycle riders lost their lives when their bike was hit by an unidentified vehicle on a highway in Kaushambi district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Thursday. The two men, identified as Shiv Sagar and Gabdu, died in the accident that took place on the stretch of a highway in Saini area on Wednesday night, Saini SHO Pradeep Singh said.

"Shiv Sagar (35) and Gabdu (50) were going to Saini when they were hit from behind by an unidentified vehicle. Gabdu died on the spot while Sagar succumbed to his injuries at a community health centre in Sirathu," Singh added. The bodies have been sent for a post mortem, the policeman said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.