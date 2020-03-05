Parktown Boys School found liable in Enock Mpianzi's death

Parktown Boys High School educators, together with the Nyati Bush Camp, have been found liable in the death of Enock Mpianzi in what Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has described as a "damning report".

Lesufi released the forensic investigation report on Wednesday evening at a parent meeting at the school. The report was compiled by Harris Nupen Molebatsi Attorneys (HNM).

"HNM recommends that Nyati should be held responsible, and liable, for its negligent and reckless actions that contributed to the circumstances that led to the death of Enock Mpianzi," said Attorney Peter Harris.

Ahead of the meeting, parents raised concern over the presence of the media at the meeting highlighting previous inaccurate reporting on the tragedy and the reputation of the school.

The MEC then issued a directive that the media be addressed in a separate meeting following the parent's departure.

The Mpianzi family received the report into the death of their child on Wednesday morning ahead of the parents' meeting.

The report comes two months after the 13-year-old Grade 8 pupil drowned during a school orientation camp at the Nyati Bush Camp in Brits, North West.

No authorization for Parktown Boys Camp

Investigations found that proper authorization was not granted by the department for the camp to take place. Despite the lack of authorization, the school proceeded with the camp.

"The appropriate authorization necessary for the School to conduct the Grade 8 Orientation Camp at Nyati was not granted by the GDE.

"It appears that the school simply proceeded to hold the Camp contrary to the required approval and authorization processes of the GDE," said Harris.

In light of this, the GDE was found negligent in its failure to ensure proper authorization.

Inaccurate roll-calls upon departure

In what would form the second knot to the tragedy, an inaccurate roll call was taken at the school upon departure for the trip. It was this roll call that became a point of confusion.

"Lack of provision of accurate roll call lists to Nyati reveals a lack of rigor in preparation and planning for the Nyati Camp," said Harris.

Teachers arrived late to river rafting activity

Additionally, educators arrived late to the start of the water activity flouting their duty.

"On all accounts, the educators present at the river indicated that they did not witness any signs of distress; it did not occur to them that it was a problem that the learners were not wearing life jackets and they were not aware that a learner was missing during or after the water activity.

"In their capacity of in loco parentis (in the place of a parent), HNM is not satisfied that Ms. Mbuyisa, Ms. Reynolds, Mr. Reddy, Mr. Kruger, and Mr. Ratala discharged their duty to take all reasonable steps to protect the safety and wellbeing of the learners at Nyati," read the report.

The reports have recommended that the GDE direct the SGB to proceed with disciplinary action against the educators.

No life jackets issued

In a shocking move by the Nyati Bush Camp, no life jackets were provided to the learners, despite strong water currents in the river.

During investigations, Nyati Bush Manager Anton Knoetze revealed that only 12 life jackets were available, while 204 learners were expected for the camp.

Enock becomes fifth to die at Nyati Bush Camp

Investigations also found that four other learners; Portia Sowela, Thuso Moalusi, Thumi Mokomane, and Mellony Sias had lost their lives during water activities at the camp making Enock the fifth pupil to lose his life at the camp.

"Given what has taken place at Nyati Camp, including four previous deaths, and the fifth death of Enock Mpianzi, we find his misrepresentation and presentation of false evidence to be scandalous and offensive," read the report.

The GDE has since banned all activities at the Nyati Bushcamp.

"Criminal charges have been laid already. Our attitude is simple - there is a loss of life. Where there is a loss of life, I always advise our legal team that we are not going to go on a defensive mode.

"Our approach is to negotiate, persuade each other and agree on a settlement. Our approach is to ensure that there is a reasonable settlement on this particular matter," said the MEC.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

