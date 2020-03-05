Left Menu
Development News Edition

MPs in LS give suggestions on checking spread of coronavirus

  • PTI
  • |
  • Newdel
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 14:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 14:34 IST
MPs in LS give suggestions on checking spread of coronavirus

With cases of coronavirus being reported in the country, opposition members in Lok Sabha on Thursday suggested that the government check the black marketing of sanitisers and masks and also ensure their availability. Responding to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan's reply on virus cases in the country and steps taken to tackle it, Congress leader of the House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury raised the issue of rising prices of sanitisers and masks.

He also said there is an urgent need to check rumours regarding spread of the disease. Chowdhury said his party leader Rahul Gandhi had forewarned the government on the impending threat from coronavirus.

Echoing similar sentiments, BSP MP Ritesh Pandey said the government should ensure the availability of sanitisers and masks in the market. While AIADMK MP Kanimozhi said there are airports in the country where there is no thermal screening facility available to detect the virus.

She also suggested that dedicated facilities for screening coronavirus should be set up near airports. Trinamool Congress leader Saugata Roy suggested the government should show small video clips on TV to make people aware of steps needed to contain the virus.

Shiv Sena leader Arvind Sawant said the government should do something about Indians stuck in different coronavirus affected countries. Raghu Rama Krishna Raju of the YSR Congress Party said Hindu culture of greeting people with a 'namaste' is the best way to prevent the spread of the virus, inviting sharp reactions from some opposition MPs from Kerala.

Bhartruhari Mahtab of the BJD said screening and quarantine facilities should be set up in cities like Bhubaneswar. Nama Nageswara Rao of the TRS said special funds should be provided to state governments to deal with the virus.

SP leader Akhilesh Yadav said the government should take special care to publicise guidelines so that people become aware about preventive steps to tackle the virus. Supriya Sule said the central government should help state governments and conduct regular press briefings on the situation.

Independent MP from Maharashtra Navneet Kaur, who spoke while wearing a mask, said reasons should be disclosed for closure of two schools in Noida. Jayadev Galla of TDP, Hasnain Masoodi of National Conference, AM Ariff of CPI-M, ET Md Basheer of the IUML, NK Premchandra of RSP also spoke on the matter..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

OPEC seen backing large oil cut, still awaiting Russia - sources

OPEC ministers will likely approve a significant oil production cut at their meeting on Thursday but they are still waiting for agreement from Russia, two OPEC sources told Reuters.The sources said they anticipated the meeting in Vienna on ...

Paper and pulp industry able to reduce water consumption by half: NWM Director

The Secretary, Department of Water Resources, River Development Ganga Rejuvenation WR, RD GR, Government of India, Shri U.P. Singh, has called upon the industry to adopt the Corporate Water Responsibility CWR as part of the Corporate Soci...

Afghan political rivals divided over release of 5,000 Taliban prisoners

Afghan President Ashraf Ghanis main political rival supports a Taliban demand for the release of thousands of their prisoners before they will take part in peace talks with the government, his spokesman said on Thursday.A dispute over the p...

N.Korea's Kim sends 'get well soon' wishes for South's coronavirus battle

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has sent a letter expressing hope for South Korea to overcome a coronavirus outbreak, President Moon Jae-ins office said on Thursday, as the South battles the biggest epidemic of the disease outside China. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020