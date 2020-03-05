LS adjourns following uproar over Raj MP's remark on Gandhi

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the third time on Thursday as Congress members demanded suspension of a Rajasthan MP over his controversial remarks against the Gandhi family. As the House met at 2 pm, Congress members stormed the Well demanding suspension of Hanuman Beniwal (Rashtriya Loktantrik Party, a regional outfit from Rajasthan which is backed by the BJP), made the remarks against Congress President Sonia Gandhi and her family members..

As Rama Devi, who was in the chair, continued to run the proceedings of the House, Congress members intensified sloganeering saying, "Suspend the MP, Modi Sarkar shame shame'. As the process of passing the Mineral Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020, was underway, Gaurav Gogoi of Congress was seen throwing papers kept on the Lok Sabha Speaker's table.

Soon after, Rama Devi adjourned the House till 3 pm..

