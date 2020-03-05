Left Menu
Development News Edition

CBI books former senior officials of Hindustan Paper Corporation Ltd in Rs-64 cr scam

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 14:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 14:42 IST
CBI books former senior officials of Hindustan Paper Corporation Ltd in Rs-64 cr scam

Senior officials of Hindustan Paper Corporation Limited (HPCL), including its former chairman-cum-managing director MVN Rao, have been booked by the CBI in a Rs-64 crore bamboo purchase scam, wherein inflated prices were allegedly paid to the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council (DHAC) in Assam, officials said. The scam pertains to alleged irregularities in the procurement of bamboo by Cachar Paper Mill (CPM) from the DHAC. Bamboo pulp is used for producing paper.

Besides Rao (now retired), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has also booked the then director (operations) SN Bhattarcharya, director (finance) Amitabh Banerjee and company secretary LR Ekanath of HPCL. The agency has also named as accused the then chief executive of CPM Pratap Goswami, acting chief executive TR Gowda, other senior officials and RS Gandhi, the proprietor of Hill Trade Agency, which was given a subcontract by DHAC for the bamboo supply to CPM.

The DHAC, formerly known as the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC), is an autonomous district council in Assam that had entered into an agreement with HPCL for the supply of bamboo in 1980 for a period of 30 years, officials said. Till 2006, HPCL used to cut and transport bamboos, for which a fixed royalty was paid to DHAC under the agreement. The agreement, which came into affect in 1982, had to remain in force till 2012. However, a supplementary agreement was signed in 2006 between the two sides, under which DHAC employed a sub-contractor -- Hill Trade Agency -- for the purpose of cutting and transporting bamboo, resulting in an increase in the supply rates and transportation costs, the officials said.

At a meeting on February 16, 2011, DHAC and HPCL fixed a rate of Rs 3,225 per Metric Tonne Green (MTG) for supply to CPM, which subsequently increased it to Rs 5,275 per Metric Tonne Air Dried (MTAD) within 14 days, they added. The rates excluded the unloading and stacking costs, which was in contravention of the supplementary agreement signed between the two sides on March 2, 2011, but the HPCL management did not raise this point, causing a huge loss to the corporation as bamboo prices finally came to Rs 5,900 per MTAD.

Several rounds of negotiations on price fixation took place between the two sides over the next four years, resulting in a loss of Rs 64.49 crore to HPCL due to purchase of bamboos from DHAC at exorbitant prices between 2011-12 and 2014-15, the CBI FIR alleged. "The quantity of bamboo supplied by DHAC and HTA, which was much beyond the actual requirement, was regularised by the corporate headquarters of HPCL in Kolkata and payments were released," an official said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Ghaziabad man with travel history to Iran tests positive for novel coronavirus; total cases rise to 30

One more case of novel coronavirus was reported in Ghaziabad in the national capital region, taking the total number in the country to 30 so far, official sources said on Thursday. The patient is a middle-aged man with a recent travel hi...

Coronavirus to impact global steel sector: Ind-Ra

Global steel sector staring at increased downside risks in near-term following coronavirus outbreak, and Indian companies may face pricing pressures of about USD 30 a tonne in April-June this year, rating agency India Ratings Ind-Ra said on...

One more case of coronavirus detected in Ghaziabad with travel history to Iran; confirmed cases now stand at 30: Official sources.

One more case of coronavirus detected in Ghaziabad with travel history to Iran confirmed cases now stand at 30 Official sources....

OPEC seen backing large oil cut, still awaiting Russia - sources

OPEC ministers will likely approve a significant oil production cut at their meeting on Thursday but they are still waiting for agreement from Russia, two OPEC sources told Reuters.The sources said they anticipated the meeting in Vienna on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020