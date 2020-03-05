Illegal arms factory unearthed in UP's Muzaffarnagar

An illegal arms factory was unearthed during a police raid at Muzaffarnagar's Tawli village, an official said on Thursday. SSP Abhishek Yadav told mediapersons that 30 pistols, five muskets and cartridges were seized during the raid. He said nine pistols being manufactured at the time of the police raid were also seized. Two people were arrested, who according to police, revealed that the weapons were being manufactured for the panchayat elections later this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.