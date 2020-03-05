Won't let state become 'Udta Maharashtra': Deshmukh on drugs

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday said the government would curb drug abuse in the state and will not let it become "Udta Maharashtra", referring to a film on addiction problem in Punjab. He was responding to a question asked by Congress leader Anant Gadgil in the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

Earlier during the discussion, BJP MLC Suresh Dhas said if the issue of drug abuse is not addressed properly, Maharashtra would become like "Udta Punjab" . To this, Deshmukh said, "We are taking various steps to curb the supply of addictive drugs and won't let the state become 'Udta Maharashtra'." The 2016 Bollywood film "Udta Punjab" was based on drug menace in the northern state.

Traffickers have started adopting new ways to smuggle addictive drugs by hiding them inside the covers of invitation cards and bangles, Deshmukh said. Last year, the Mumbai Police registered 11,706 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the minister informed..

