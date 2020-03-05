Left Menu
Maha: NOCs sought to rename Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar

  • PTI
  • |
  • Aurangabad
  • |
  Updated: 05-03-2020 16:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 16:11 IST
The district administration has started the process of obtaining no-objection certificates from various departments, including Railways and India Post, to rename Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar, a senior official said on Thursday. BJP state president Chandrakant Patil had last week reiterated his party's demand to rename the city, with the Shiv Sena claiming that party supremo late Balasaheb Thackeray had already done so 25 years ago.

The state government had asked the district administration to obtain NOCs from the railways and postal department to rename Aurangabad, acting Collector Bhanudas Palwe said. "The divisional commissioner's office asked us to obtain NOCs from the railways and postal department. As soon as we receive the documents, we will send them to higher officials," Palwe said..

