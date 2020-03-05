India-EU summit to be rescheduled in wake of coronavirus: MEA

The India-EU summit which was slated to be held later this month will now be rescheduled in view of the coronavirus outbreak, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday. India and EU decided to reschedule Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Brussels in view of the advice by health authorities in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

He also said no case of any Indian being affected by coronavirus in Iran has emerged. Indian embassies across world are on the job to help Indians, he said as several countries grapple with the outbreak of the deadly virus.

On criticism by global bodies over the violence in the national capital, Kumar said the situation in Delhi is fast returning to normal and law enforcement agencies are doing their best. Asked about critical comments by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Delhi violence, he said these were driven by his political agenda.

To a separate question on the US-Afghan peace deal, he said India will continue to extend all support to Afghanistan for its overall development. He also said that India has conveyed its concerns to China over the seizure of an autoclave from a Pakistan-bound Chinese ship by Indian authorities at Kandla port. The concerns were conveyed as the autoclave recovered has military use, he added..

