Joyride in seized car costs Lucknow policemen dear as owner locks them inside for over 3 hrs

  • Lucknow
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 16:53 IST
  • Created: 05-03-2020 16:53 IST
Joyride in seized car costs Lucknow policemen dear as owner locks them inside for over 3 hrs

An SHO was sent to the police lines after he and his two colleagues went on a long joyride in a seized car, ending up trapped in it for over three hours when the owner locked it using the GPS. The car, which was seized on Tuesday night following a squabble between two parties, was located by its owner 140 km away from Lucknow in Lakhimpur Khiri district on Wednesday. According to police, the policemen had gone to Lakhimpur Khiri in connection with a case in the 2018-model SUV.

ACP Santosh Kumar Singh said Gomtinagar SHO Pramendra Kumar Singh was accompanied by two constables. "Efforts are being made to ensure that such acts by policemen do not take place in future," he said, adding that the SHO has been sent to the police lines.

When asked what action has been taken against the constables who accompanied the SHO, the ACP said they accompanied the officer on his orders. Admitting that it appears to a first-of-its-kind case, the ACP said strict directives have been issued to ensure that such incidents do not take place in future.

The policemen, who were caught unawares, remained stranded inside the vehicle for over three hours after its owner located them in Lakhimpur Khiri district, almost 140 km away from Lucknow. The vehicle owner has lodged a complaint with the Lucknow police, alleging misuse of the car, police said..

