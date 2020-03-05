Left Menu
Uttarakhand assembly's budget session extended till Mar 27

  PTI
  • |
  Gairsain
  • |
  Updated: 05-03-2020 18:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 18:30 IST
The ongoing budget session of the Uttarakhand assembly here has been extended till March 27. The decision was taken at a meeting of the  assembly's business advisory committee here on Wednesday, Urban Development Minister Madan Kaushik said.

The session was originally scheduled to be held from March 3 to 6. As per the revised schedule, budget proposals will be debated in the assembly on March 6 and 7.

There will be no sittings of the House from March 8 to 24. The session will resume on March 25 and go on till March 27, he said.  The state government was under pressure from the Opposition to extend the session on the plea that it was too brief a period to discuss the budget and other issues of public interest..

