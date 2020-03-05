Mughal Gardens will be closed for public from Saturday in view of coronavirus outbreak: Rashtrapati Bhavan
The popular Mughal Gardens will be closed for public from Saturday in view of the coronavirus outbreak, Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Thursday
"Continuing the precautionary measures at Rashtrapati Bhavan in view of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus, the Mughal Gardens will close for public from Saturday (March 7, 2020) to avoid any large gathering of people," it said in a statement.
A man from Ghaziabad with a recent travel history to Iran has tested positive for novel coronavirus, taking the total number of cases in the country to 30 as the government on Thursday asked states to form rapid response teams at district, block and village levels.
