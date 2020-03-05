Pained by unruly scenes, Speaker Birla stays away from proceedings for second day

Hurt and anguished by the unruly scenes created by some members in the House for the past a few days, Speaker Om Birla stayed away from chairing the proceedings of Lok Sabha for the second consecutive day on Thursday. Birla's sentiments were conveyed to the House by BJD lawmaker Bhartruhari Mahtab, who chaired proceedings at the start of the day. Mahtab said Birla was saddened by the behaviour of some members and he has every right to express his anguish.

Usually, Birla chairs House proceedings at the start of the day. But for the second consecutive day he did not come to the House, which has been rocked by Opposition protest over Delhi violence since the second leg of the Budget session began on March 2. Sources in the Speaker's Office said said Birla was unlikely to attend the House on Friday as well. They said Birla has repeatedly requested floor leaders from all parties to end the logjam and stop their members from doing anything which may hurt the dignity of the House.

The Speaker called several meetings of floor leaders of all parties to find a way for smooth functioning of the House but members from both sides — ruling and opposition — got into pushing and shoving each other and this has not gone down well with him. Therefore, he decided to stay away from chairing the proceedings, the sources said. When contacted, former Lok Sabha Secretary General and constitutional expert Subhash Kashyap said by not attending the House the speaker is not violating any rules.

The panel of chairperson is there, which comprises members of parliament to chair the proceedings of the House in absence of the speaker..

