Centre asks Delhi, Haryana, Pb, UP to expedite implementation of CAP to tackle air pollution

The Centre has asked Delhi and its neighbouring Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh to expedite the implementation of a Comprehensive Action Plan (CAP) for management of air pollution in the national capital and NCR. The environment ministry had in 2018 introduced the CAP to combat air pollution while focusing on the necessity of strict parking policy in Delhi-NCR and on upgrade of public transport system.

According to sources, the ministry recently held a meeting with Delhi and its neighbouring states, and their environment departments regarding the status of implementation of the CAP. During the meeting, the agencies concerned were requested to share their updated implementation plans and to expedite the execution of those in a time-bound manner, they said.

Under the Comprehensive Action Plan (CAP), agencies concerned have to ensure strict compliance of shift to BS VI emission standards, expand CNG network across the national capital region, introduction of battery-operated vehicles and installation of vapour recovery systems. "A meeting was convened under the chairmanship of the environment secretary to review the progress in implementing the decisions taken at high-level task force meetings as well as the action points of CAP for Delhi and NCR regarding management of air pollution," a ministry source said.

Sources said senior officials of the ministries and departments concerned, as well as governments of Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, participated in the meeting. They said the progress with regard to actions for the abatement and control of air pollution from various sources like construction and demolition activities, road and soil dust, vehicular emissions, industrial emissions etcetera were discussed.

"The agencies concerned were requested to share their updated implementation plans and to expedite the implementation in a time-bound manner," the sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

