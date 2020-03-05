Left Menu
Development News Edition

Haasan reiterates support for anti-CAA protest, cautions

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 20:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 20:55 IST
Haasan reiterates support for anti-CAA protest, cautions

Leaders of various Muslim outfits on Thursday called on Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan over the CAA and the actor politician, assuring his support, cautioned all should be on guard against violence. Days after Muslim religious leaders called on superstar Rajinikanth over the controversial law here, Haasan, pledged his support to them over the CAA "for the unity of Indian people, the nation's sovereignty." According to a party release, the MNM chief told them "the protest should continue resolutely. But at the same time, all of us should be careful to see that violence does not crop up in any form in such agitations." The Muslim leaders thanked and lauded Haasan for his anti-CAA stand, the release added.

MNM is among the parties that have petitioned the Supreme Court against the CAA. Heads of Tamil Nadu Ulemas Peravai and Jananayaga Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam were among the leaders of 10 Muslim outfits who called on Haasan here..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Russia asks for ships disinfection from Iran, Italy and South Korea in Novorossiisk - document

Russia required mandatory disinfection of ships arriving at the Black Sea ports of Novorossiiysk and Yuzhnaya Ozereyevka from Iran, Italy and South Korea because of the coronavirus, a document seen by Reuters showed. The branch of Rospotreb...

India take bold decision, bench number one Nagal for Croatia clash

In a bold decision, underdogs India on Thursday preferred Ramkumar Ramanathan over number one singles player Sumit Nagal for their clash against top seeds Croatia in the Davis Cup Qualifiers beginning here on Friday. The hosts will be led b...

City of London revokes honour granted to Suu Kyi

London, Mar 5 AFP The City of London Corporation on Thursday revoked an honour granted to Aung San Suu Kyi over the treatment of minority Rohinghya Muslims in Myanmar. Elected representatives on the body that runs Londons historic centre an...

Nepal PM Oli's condition normal after second kidney transplant

Nepal Prime Minister KP Olis health condition is normally a day after he underwent his second kidney transplant surgery, hospital officials said on Thursday. The 68-year-old prime minister has started taking liquid and soft food items, they...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020