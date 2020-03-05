Haasan reiterates support for anti-CAA protest, cautions

Leaders of various Muslim outfits on Thursday called on Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan over the CAA and the actor politician, assuring his support, cautioned all should be on guard against violence. Days after Muslim religious leaders called on superstar Rajinikanth over the controversial law here, Haasan, pledged his support to them over the CAA "for the unity of Indian people, the nation's sovereignty." According to a party release, the MNM chief told them "the protest should continue resolutely. But at the same time, all of us should be careful to see that violence does not crop up in any form in such agitations." The Muslim leaders thanked and lauded Haasan for his anti-CAA stand, the release added.

MNM is among the parties that have petitioned the Supreme Court against the CAA. Heads of Tamil Nadu Ulemas Peravai and Jananayaga Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam were among the leaders of 10 Muslim outfits who called on Haasan here..

