Delhi Waqf Board to start repair of mosques vandalised in violence: Khan

Delhi Waqf Board chairman and AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan on Thursday said the work for repair of mosques damaged in the violence in northeast Delhi will be taken up by the panel with an initial fund of Rs five lakh. The Masjid Committee of Waqf Board will start repair work from Friday and an advance of Rs five lakh has been issued for the purpose, Khan said.

The panel claimed that 19 mosques were damaged during the violence last week. "The committee has taken up repair work of all the 19 mosques that were damaged and burnt in Northeast Delhi in recent riots. The total cost of repair will be estimated later and for the time being, an initial amount of Rs 5 lakh has been released," he said.

The Waqf Board is also running a relief camp having capacity to accommodate 1,000 people, to shelter the victims of violence, at Mustafabad. "The Waqf Board staff is on duty round the clock to help the victims. Every facility is being provided at the camp through various help desks," said a Delhi Waqf Board official.

Teams of lawyers and doctors are extending all help to the affected people. Board official Hafiz Mehfooz said that a separate help desk has been set up to counsel affected people to recover from the psychological shock received by them during the violence and arson.

The board is also providing relief material in the affected areas through distribution of ration kits and other items of daily use. Several persons who wanted to go back to their native places after the violence have also been helped by the board with tickets and travel expenses, Board officials said..

