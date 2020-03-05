Left Menu
Development News Edition

CBI books former J-K finance minister's son Hilal Rather in Rs 177-crore bank fraud case

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 21:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 21:20 IST
CBI books former J-K finance minister's son Hilal Rather in Rs 177-crore bank fraud case

The CBI has taken over probe against Hilal Rather, the son of National Conference leader and former Jammu and Kashmir finance minister Abdul Rahim Rather, in a Rs 177-crore bank fraud case, officials said on Thursday. The agency has booked Hilal, being a partner of the beneficiary firm, and unidentified officials of J-K Bank in the case, they said.

The case which was probed by the anti-corruption branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police was handed over to the CBI because of "international ramifications" of the conspiracy of loan funds diversion. "The possibility of stashing of funds and diversion of funds to subversive elements cannot be ruled out," the ACB said in one of the reasons for handing over the probe to the central agency.

It is alleged that Hilal Rather, presently in custody, had taken a loan from J and K Bank for his ambitious township project, known as Paradise Avenue, at Narwal Bala in Jammu in 2012, when his father was the Finance Minister of the erstwhile state, they said. It is alleged that the loan was sanctioned without submitting any collateral and the money was diverted from the bank account, they said.

The account had turned non-performing asset in 2017, they said. The ACB had concluded in its report, now part of the FIR, that funds worth over Rs 26 crore were diverted from the account for the purchase of expensive gift items, holidays abroad and hosting shows of TV and film celebrities, they said.

A portion of loan amount was used to pay fuel bills and salary of employees of Simula Software Solutions, besides taking the Simula Cricket team, a sister concern of Paradise Avenue owned by Rather, to Dubai and Sharjah for playing T 20 tournament and sponsoring the show of a famous TV stand-up comedian, it said. The ACB had found that money was allegedly transferred to a Dubai bank account and purchase of at least three properties and investments in Al Ahli Saudi Trading Equity Fund and Mashreq Al Islamic Income 'B' USD, they said.

The funds diverted to the USA were allegedly used to purchase property worth USD 5.89 lakh there, it said. In spite of non-payment of the first loan, three more term loans were granted by the bank taking in total loan amount to Rs 177.68 crore which remained unpaid, they said.

The bank management abused its official position in a one-time settlement waiving Rs 50 crore from the outstanding due, they said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Red Sox LHP Sale diagnosed with elbow flexor strain

Boston Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale has no significant damage in his pitching elbow. An MRI of Sales left elbow revealed a flexor strain, interim manager Ron Roenicke said Thursday.Doctors have advised him to wait another week before he s...

Rs 750 cr paid by JAL was towards obligation of Jaypee Infratech: NCLT

The Rs 750-crore deposited by Jaypee Infratechs JIL parent firm Jaiprakash Associates with the Supreme Court registry was a payment towards obligation of the debt-ridden firm and should be treated as the asset of the corporate debtor, the N...

Preparations for Census, NPR at peak

The Home Ministry on Thursday said preparations for Census 2021 and National Population Register update are at peak and the exercise will begin from April 1. The ministry said this after a conference of the directors of the census operation...

Eleven coronavirus cases reported at Madrid nursing home

Ten residents of a Madrid nursing home and a health worker have tested positive for coronavirus, the regions social affairs authority said on Thursday. Tests will be carried out on the rest of the residents at the La Paz home, while all pla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020