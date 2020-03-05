Arunachal to form anti-narcotics task force this year: Felix

The Arunachal Pradesh government will form an anti-narcotics task force this year to contain the drug menace in the state, Home Minister Bamang Felix informed the Assembly on Thursday. Responding to senior Congress MLAs Ninong Ering's query raised during the Question Hour, Felix said the state government is fully aware of the magnitude of drug trafficking in the state and assured the members to take the war against narcotics on a larger scale.

Responding to a supplementary question, Felix said the task force will work in coordination with the departments of Health, Home, Social Justice and Empowerment and Tribal Affairs. He said the police regularly arrests drug traffickers and the narcotics control cell destroys large tracts of poppy and cannabis cultivation..

