Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tension in Coimbatore after attack on mosques

  • PTI
  • |
  • Coimbato
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 21:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 21:39 IST
Tension in Coimbatore after attack on mosques

Tension prevailed in parts of the city early on Thursday after two mosques came under attack here, following which security was beefed up, police said. While a bottle filled with petrol was hurled at a mosque in Ganapati locality, there were reports of stones thrown at another place of worship in Kovaipudur, they said.

The incidents were suspected to be in retaliation to an alleged attack on a Hindu Munnani worker late on Wednesday night. Both Hindu and Muslim outfits have called for a dawn-to dusk bandh here on Friday to condemn the incidents.

Madukkarai Anand, District Secretary of Hindu Munnani, was attacked by some unidentified people, who came on bikes, while he was returning home after participating in a pro-CAA 'dharna' in the city on Wednesday. A large posse of police were deployed in sensitive areas to prevent any untoward incidents, even as Anand was undergoing treatment at the Government Hospital.

Investigation is underway in connection with both the incidents, police said. Talking to reporters here, Hindu Munnani functionary Kadeswara Subramanian described it as an "organised" attack to incite violence.

He accused the DMK, Congress and Left parties of instigating the members of Muslim community to "take political advantage" and "indulge" in violence. The Social Democratic Party of India petitioned the Police Commissioner, seeking to bring to book those involved in the attack on the mosques.

It also sought protection to all mosques in the district. Tamil Nadu Towheed Jamaat in a release said some people who did not believe in peace had hurled the petrol bomb on the mosque.

The outfit urged the state government to take steps to prevent such attacks on Muslims and their property..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Red Sox LHP Sale diagnosed with elbow flexor strain

Boston Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale has no significant damage in his pitching elbow. An MRI of Sales left elbow revealed a flexor strain, interim manager Ron Roenicke said Thursday.Doctors have advised him to wait another week before he s...

Rs 750 cr paid by JAL was towards obligation of Jaypee Infratech: NCLT

The Rs 750-crore deposited by Jaypee Infratechs JIL parent firm Jaiprakash Associates with the Supreme Court registry was a payment towards obligation of the debt-ridden firm and should be treated as the asset of the corporate debtor, the N...

Preparations for Census, NPR at peak

The Home Ministry on Thursday said preparations for Census 2021 and National Population Register update are at peak and the exercise will begin from April 1. The ministry said this after a conference of the directors of the census operation...

Eleven coronavirus cases reported at Madrid nursing home

Ten residents of a Madrid nursing home and a health worker have tested positive for coronavirus, the regions social affairs authority said on Thursday. Tests will be carried out on the rest of the residents at the La Paz home, while all pla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020