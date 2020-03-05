UP CM Adityanath meets Union Home Minister in Delhi
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah here
The state government described the meeting, which took place at Shah's residence, as a courtesy call. No details were immediately available.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
