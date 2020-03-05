Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thakur for coordination panel of ministries for policies for

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 21:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 21:46 IST
Thakur for coordination panel of ministries for policies for

Maharashtra Women and Child Welfare Minister Yashomati Thakur said on Thursday that a a coordination committee of various ministries was needed for framing policies for women and their effective execution. Speaking in the Legislative Assembly, Thakur said a coordination panel of education,rural development, home and medical and skilled development departments should be formed for framing policies for "overall development of women".

The Assembly on Thursday witnessed a marathon five- hour discussion on women's issues, ahead of International Women's Day on March 8. "My department has suggested formation of a coordination committee... announcement can only be made by the chief minister," she said.

Thakur also said that gender equality and gender awareness should be part of the school curriculum. Instructions to students about `good touch, bad touch' will be imparted at anganwadi schools (child-care centres in rural areas), she added.

Expressing concern about the fact that child marriages still take place, Thakur said the Women and Child Development Department can ask gram sabhasto carry out a campaign against child marriages. High school drop-out rate among girls in rural areas was also a cause of concern, the minister added.

Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray also said gender equality should be included in the school curriculum. Moreover, the public discourse about women should change, he added.

While replying to the debate, School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said self-defense classes will be introduced in schools. Instructions about how to distinguish `good touch' from `bad touch' will be taught in schools from standards 4 to 8 to both girls and boys, Gaikwad added.

The state government will recommend to the Centre that women be allowed to enroll in the National Defence Academy, and this issue was discussed in the state cabinet on Thursday, she added. Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said there are 28,000 women in the 2.30 lakh-strong police force of the state.

"We will take the percentage of women in the police force from the current 15 per cent to 30 per cent," he added. Women will be recruited in large number in the planned hiring of 8,000 police officials, Deshmukh said.

He also mentioned that a law on the lines of Andhra Pradesh's Disha Act for speedy trials of crimes against women will be introduced in the current session. PTI MR KRK KRK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Red Sox LHP Sale diagnosed with elbow flexor strain

Boston Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale has no significant damage in his pitching elbow. An MRI of Sales left elbow revealed a flexor strain, interim manager Ron Roenicke said Thursday.Doctors have advised him to wait another week before he s...

Rs 750 cr paid by JAL was towards obligation of Jaypee Infratech: NCLT

The Rs 750-crore deposited by Jaypee Infratechs JIL parent firm Jaiprakash Associates with the Supreme Court registry was a payment towards obligation of the debt-ridden firm and should be treated as the asset of the corporate debtor, the N...

Preparations for Census, NPR at peak

The Home Ministry on Thursday said preparations for Census 2021 and National Population Register update are at peak and the exercise will begin from April 1. The ministry said this after a conference of the directors of the census operation...

Eleven coronavirus cases reported at Madrid nursing home

Ten residents of a Madrid nursing home and a health worker have tested positive for coronavirus, the regions social affairs authority said on Thursday. Tests will be carried out on the rest of the residents at the La Paz home, while all pla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020