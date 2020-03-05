Three men wanted for murder in Delhi arrested in Goa

The Goa police on Thursday arrested a Delhi-based man and two of his accomplices in connection with a murder in the national capital. Sahil Hussain (22) and his two associates were arrested near Calangute beach, a senior police officer said.

He was wanted in connection with the murder of a businessman in the area under Amar Colony police station limits in Delhi on February 29, 2020. A team of Delhi police took custody of the three men and took them back to the national capital after obtaining transit remand from a Goa court, the officer added..

