One involved in Noida jewellery shop shootout arrested from Delhi

A man allegedly involved in the sensational shootout at a jewellery shop here last month was on Thursday arrested from his home in Delhi by the Noida police, officials said. The breakthrough comes around 20 days after three-helmet wearing miscreants opened gunfire inside a jewellery store in the posh Sector 12 market. The shop owner was injured in the firing but had survived.

"Nasir, a resident of Subhash Nagar in Northeast Delhi's Ghonda, has been arrested while two of his partners are absconding. They have been identified and would be held soon," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida Zone I, Sankalp Sharma said. "Around 40 per cent of the looted property, that included jewellery, has been recovered from the accused and the motorcycle used in the crime has also been impounded," Sharma told reporters.

The officer said Nasir has a long criminal history with at least two dozen cases registered against him in Delhi and Ghaziabad and has also been to jail in some cases. One of the absconding partners has been clearly identified while there is less information about the second accomplice but efforts are on to gather more details on him, he said.

"One of his absconding partners, Muzammil, has around 40 FIRs against him including cases registered under IPC section 302 (murder)," the DCP said, adding that the other man has been identified as Chhotu..

