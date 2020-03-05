Left Menu
Development News Edition

Change in temp will not impact coronavirus spread: ICMR chief

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 23:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 23:41 IST
Change in temp will not impact coronavirus spread: ICMR chief

Amid a slight decline in temperature after rains lashed Delhi-NCR on Thursday, Indian Council of Medical Research director general Balram Bhargava said the change in weather will not have any impact on the spread of novel coronavirus. Thirty people have tested positive for the virus so far with the latest being a man from Ghaziabad with a recent travel history to Iran. Refuting claims that the virus spreads in low temperature, Bhargava told PTI that no such finding has been proven till now.

There is no relation between decline in temperature and the spread of the virus, he said, adding that the virus does not spread through air but human contact. He advised people to take care of themselves against cough and cold with the change in weather. The mercury in the national capital dropped slightly on Thursday due to overcast skies and rains in parts of the city. Delhi recorded a minimum of 14.4 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 27 degrees Celsius, around two notches less than that on Wednesday..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

RBI imposes moratorium on Yes Bank

Samsung inks 5G network agreement with Spark New Zealand

Former UN chief Javier Perez de Cuellar dead at 100: son

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Russia, Turkey agree ceasefire deal for Syria's Idlib

Turkey and Russia agreed a ceasefire deal on Thursday in Syrias Idlib region, their two leaders said after lengthy talks in Moscow to contain a conflict which has displaced nearly a million people in three months. Russian President Vladimir...

COVID-19 epidemic can be pushed back with concerted approach -WHO

The epidemic of COVID-19 coronavirus infection spreading around the world can be contained and controlled, the World Health Organization WHO said on Thursday, but only with a concerted response by all governments. WHO Director-General Tedro...

Chile changing: transgender student leader lends voice to renewed protests

As the long southern hemisphere summer holiday draws to an end this month, students in Chile are returning to college - but not always to classes. Many are getting ready to head out into the streets and breathe new life into the protests th...

Only 15 per cent medical seats allotted to students of other states: TN CM

Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Thursday accused opposition parties of spreading falsehood that the proposed 11 medical colleges in Tamil Nadu would benefit only students of other states, saying only 15 per cent of seats have been allotted ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020