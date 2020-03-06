Maha: Man held for kidnapping toddler in Palghar

A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping a two-year-old boy from Khairpada in Vasai town of Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Friday. On March 2, Sunny Singh, who did petty jobs in the locality, allegedly abducted the toddler over a dispute with his family, assistant inspector Santosh Sangvikar of Valiv police station said.

The child's parents immediately lodged a complaint, following which a search operation was launched, he said. Within hours, the accused was spotted with the toddler at Borivali railway station in the western suburbs of Mumbai and nabbed by the railway police, he said.

Singh has been booked under section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

