Four held for peddling drugs in Bengaluru
Four alleged drug peddlers were arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) from the KR Puram police station area on Thursday.
Four alleged drug peddlers were arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) from the KR Puram police station area on Thursday. The alleged drug peddlers have been identified as Hari Krishnan, Muhammed Fibin, Hari Shankar and Rahul.
A statement from the CCB, Bengaluru said, "7 kg ganja, 70 LSD strips, 12.3 kg gms of hashish oil, 170 gms of hashish ball, and five mobile phones have been seized from their possession. The total seizure amounts to a value of Rs 50 lakhs." "The accused used to bring these substances from Vizag in Andhra Pradesh and sell it to students and techies here," the statement said. (ANI)
