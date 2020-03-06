Left Menu
BJD MP gives notice in RS over demand to confer Bharat Ratna on Biju Patnaik

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Amar Patnaik on Friday gave a Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over the demand to confer Bharat Ratna on former Odisha Chief Minister Biju Patnaik.

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 10:51 IST
BJD's electoral logo. Image Credit: ANI

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Amar Patnaik on Friday gave a Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over the demand to confer Bharat Ratna on former Odisha Chief Minister Biju Patnaik. On Thursday, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik had paid homage to Biju Patnaik on his 104th birth anniversary with beautiful sand art on the golden beach of Puri, through which he reiterated the long-standing demand to accord the statesman with Bharat Ratna.

Remembering Biju Patnaik on his 104th Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday had shared a document from the pages of history (dated 1945), which gives a glimpse of the statesman's courage and excellence. The Prime Minister said Biju Babu worked tirelessly for India's progress and pioneered the development of Odisha.The document shared by the Prime Minister highlighted the courage shown by Patnaik in flying then underground leader Ram Manohar Lohia from Delhi to Calcutta. It stated that Patnaik was an excellent aviator. (ANI)

