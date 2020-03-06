Coronavirus: Latest updates on coronavirus crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday. 11:49 a.m.

Delhi man with travel history to Thailand, Malaysia tests positive for coronavirus infection, increasing confirmed cases in India to 31, health ministry says. 11:13 a.m. Reserve Bank governor Shaktikanta Das assures that the central bank will take every measure needed to secure the economy against the challenges arising from the coronavirus epidemic. 11:12 a.m.

Pop star Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom decide to postpone their wedding in Japan in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. 10:55 a.m.

A Twenty20 league in Nepal, which was to feature West Indies swashbuckler Chris Gayle among others, postponed due to coronavirus threat, event organizers say. 10:50 a.m. Genetic sequencing tests carried out on the pet dog of a confirmed coronavirus patient in Hong Kong, which could reveal if the virus has mutated or not, official says.

10:06 a.m. Equity benchmark Sensex plummeted over 1,400 points in the opening session led by a massive selloff in global stocks as volatility peaked amid concerns over coronavirus outbreak.

9:41 a.m. The death toll in China from coronavirus touches 3,042 with 30 new fatalities and confirmed cases rising to 80,552.

