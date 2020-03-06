Tutor arrested for raping minor girl in UP's Muzaffarnagar

A minor girl was allegedly raped by her tutor at home, who has since been arrested in Civil Lines area here, police said. He was arrested after a case was registered against the accused on Thursday when the incident came to light by his wife.

During the tuition classes at home, he apparently fell in love with his student and tried to forcibly take her out, according to police. It is also alleged that the tutor was in a relationship with another woman and also had children, according to his wife.

Meanwhile, the girl has been sent for a medical examination, police said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

