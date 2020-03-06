Maha: Palghar witnesses unseasonal rains

Unseasonal rains lashedMaharashtra's Palghar town and surrounding areas on Fridaymorning, bringing brief respite from the summer heat

The showers began at 9 am and lasted for about 20minutes in areas including Palghar, Mahim and Kelve Road

No incidents of water logging were reported from thearea.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.